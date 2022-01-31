Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,906 shares during the quarter. Griffon accounts for about 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.64% of Griffon worth $92,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 380.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 58.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 12.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Griffon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GFF remained flat at $$22.00 during trading on Monday. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.