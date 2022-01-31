Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,379 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,671.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,838.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,826.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,850.93 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,951 shares of company stock valued at $417,885,521 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

