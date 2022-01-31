Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,471 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $44,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

IFF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,726. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

