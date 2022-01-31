Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,695 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $59,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 131,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

