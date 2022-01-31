Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,715 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.82. The stock had a trading volume of 216,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,012,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $433.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

