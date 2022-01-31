Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 26,751 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,751 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.57% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INDT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 111,147 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,217. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,021. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.