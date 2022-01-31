Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 43,454 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,454 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.28% of Republic Services worth $108,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.