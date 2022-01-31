Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 61,342 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,342 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $108,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AJRD traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

