Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 78,401 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,401 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $65,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. 1,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

