Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 91,084 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,084 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.55% of Rollins worth $95,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 33,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,063. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

