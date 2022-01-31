GameCredits Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GameCredits has a market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $54,087.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00285801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,475,825 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.