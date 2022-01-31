GamerCoin (GHX) Market Cap Tops $17.90 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $472,702.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

