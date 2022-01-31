Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Shares Purchased by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.88% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.