Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in January

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 389,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,166. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

