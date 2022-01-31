Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in January

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 389,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,166. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
