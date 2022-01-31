GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 9,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,551,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

