GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).

G1A traded down €0.47 ($0.53) during trading on Monday, hitting €40.84 ($46.41). 237,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($55.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

