Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $124.35

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.35 and last traded at $124.35, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

