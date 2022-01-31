GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 2,024.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,018 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 96.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,664 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 90.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 419,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,355. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.10.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.