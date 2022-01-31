Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.50

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.23), with a volume of 286733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.31) target price on shares of Gemfields Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of £202.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.82.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

