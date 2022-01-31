Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,189. The company has a market cap of $138.63 million, a PE ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genasys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.