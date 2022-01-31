Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 3.1%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 2,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 553,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $658.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,110,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

