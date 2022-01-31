Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.14. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 22,634 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.