Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

