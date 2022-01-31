Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 187,613 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Alcoa worth $151,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

NYSE:AA opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

