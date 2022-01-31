Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of APA worth $155,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.