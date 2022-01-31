Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of DraftKings worth $191,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,058.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,596 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.