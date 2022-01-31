Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of East West Bancorp worth $150,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $91.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.