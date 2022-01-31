Geode Capital Management LLC Has $161.30 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Wynn Resorts worth $161,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

