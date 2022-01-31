Geode Capital Management LLC Has $192.07 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $192,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $764,469. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

