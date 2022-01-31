Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of PG&E worth $180,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after buying an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,290 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

