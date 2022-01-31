Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,168 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Mohawk Industries worth $189,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.64 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

