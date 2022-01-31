Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 511.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.