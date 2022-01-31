Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,489 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 499.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $193,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $38.91 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

