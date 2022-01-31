Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.41 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.25. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.