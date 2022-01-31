GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $33,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.