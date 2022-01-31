Glitch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $448,329.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $448,329.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.19 or 0.06965709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.22 or 0.99870827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006784 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

