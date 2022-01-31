Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

