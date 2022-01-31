Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.60

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 7178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $940.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 77,171.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

