GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.70. 440,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 728,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

GGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$5.00 price target (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$751.41 million and a PE ratio of 84.38.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.