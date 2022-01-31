GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.53. GoHealth shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 40,990 shares.

Several research firms have commented on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

