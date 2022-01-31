Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 3.6%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.75. 2,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 982,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
