Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 3.6%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.75. 2,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 982,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

