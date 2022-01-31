Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,832,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Gold Fields worth $177,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $116,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GFI stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

