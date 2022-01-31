Golden Goose Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,168.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $283,035.17 and $65,168.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

