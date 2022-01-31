Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 3.2%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 58,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,448,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth about $124,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

