Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,649 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Lincoln Electric worth $38,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $125.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.