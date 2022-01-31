Golff (GOF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Golff has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1.22 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golff has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113726 BTC.

About Golff

Golff is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

