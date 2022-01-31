Goose Finance (EGG) One Day Volume Hits $76,840.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $236,292.39 and $76,840.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

