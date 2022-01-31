Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 11110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.