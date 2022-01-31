Governor DAO Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001831 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $72,214.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.