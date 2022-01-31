Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Graco worth $161,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Graco by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

